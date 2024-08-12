SEREMBAN, Aug 12 — As of 10 am today, 75 people from 23 families have been moved to five temporary relief centres following flash floods in Port Dickson and Rembau at about 8pm yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said three affected areas in Port Dickson are Kampung Sawah Sunggala, Kampung Si Rusa Dalam and Kampung Linggi.

In Rembau, the impacted areas are Kampung Lubuk China and Kampung Nerambai.

“All evacuees are still taking shelter at the relief centres and floodwaters have receded. However, they will remain at the centres until cleanup operations are completed,” he told Bernama.

He added that the relief centres are expected to close today due to the improving weather conditions, but authorities will continue to monitor the situation and remain on standby. — Bernama