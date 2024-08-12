KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Public workers will get “good news” during the Civil Service Premier Assembly (MAPPA) on Friday, Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said after clocking in for the first time as the Chief Secretary to the Government today.

Shamsul Azri was appointed last week to replace Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali whose contract expired on August 10.

“Cannot leak it, but God willing there will be good news for all civil servants. The news will bring joy to all,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

While Shamsul Azri would not elaborate Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced during a press conference last week that confirmation of the planned civil service pay increase would be made known this week.

The 19th MAPPA is scheduled for this Friday at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, which would make it the likely venue for such an announcement.

Fahmi also disclosed last week that the pay increase would range from 15 to 42.7 per cent.