PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — The 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) examination will be conducted from August 20 to 22, involving the Bahasa Melayu, History and Mathematics subjects.

The Education Ministry (MOE) in a statement today said the examination would involve 8,195 candidates at 187 examination centres nationwide.

According to the statement, candidates are reminded to refer to the examination timetable for information on the date, time, code and examination paper, as well as instructions that must be followed during the examination.

“Candidates are also reminded to bring along their identity card and the Examination Registration Statement to the examination centres and comply with the standard operating procedures and regulations set to ensure the smooth running of the examination,” it said.

The Examination Registration Statement can be downloaded from the Online Examination Management System at sppat.moe.gov.my.

The examination timetable can be downloaded from the Examination Board’s website at lp.moe.gov.my.

To ensure the smooth management and conduct of the examination, the MOE has appointed 1,329 invigilators for the Bahasa Melayu written and listening tests and 1,189 invigilators for the Bahasa Melayu oral test. — Bernama