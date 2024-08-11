KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is determined to ensure that school environments across the country are consistently in good condition.

“God willing, I will continue to ensure that the environment in every school nationwide remains well-maintained, allowing children to focus on their studies,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Facebook post also featured images of his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, inspecting the facilities at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom in Kuantan, Pahang during a recent visit on his behalf in Indera Mahkota.

Ahmad Farhan also interacted with parents, teachers, and students at the school. — Bernama