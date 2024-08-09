KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Police said today that a 14-year-old teenager, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of trespassing and impersonating a doctor at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, had used her mother’s MyKad to gain unauthorised access to the facility.

According to Sepang police chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, preliminary findings indicate that the teenager posed as her mother to enter the hospital.

He also confirmed that the police recorded the statement of the girl’s mother last night.

“This morning, the teen was brought to the Sepang Magistrate’s Court for a remand application. We obtained a two-day remand order to investigate the case, starting from today,” he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

Wan Kamarul Azran added that the case is being investigated under Section 470 of the Penal Code for trespassing and Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant.

When asked about the girl’s mental state or the need for a mental health assessment, Wan Kamarul Azran said that the police may request for such an evaluation once the case reaches court.

Previously, Wan Kamarul Azran confirmed that a 14-year-old female suspect was apprehended yesterday at the lobby of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, for impersonating a medical doctor.

Scrubs and a hospital lanyard were also seized by police.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had breached the hospital’s operating room, claimed to be a doctor, and offered to assist in performing surgeries.