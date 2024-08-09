KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) today confirmed the case involving a 14-year-old teenager who was apprehended for impersonating a staff member at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (HSIS) in Serdang.

In an official statement, the MoH today disclosed that initial investigations revealed the teenager had used a fake identification card to pose as a member of the HSIS staff, news outlet New Straits Times reported today.

“On August 7, the management of HSIS received a report regarding the suspicious behaviour of an individual who was found masquerading as a hospital staff member. They immediately acted on the report and identified the individual, before an official police report was lodged,” the statement read.

The impersonator was subsequently arrested the following day, the statement was reported as saying, reported NST.

The ministry said the case is under active investigation, with the MoH fully cooperating with the police in their ongoing efforts.

It was reported yesterday that the girl, who pretended to be a staff member, even offered assistance in the operating room.

Sepang Police Chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof yesterday said that the girl’s physical size and stature were large for someone her age.

The girl is expected to be remanded at the Sepang Court today.

Her parents have also been summoned to the police station to aid investigations.