KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — In a bizarre case of impersonation, a 14-year-old girl has been arrested for sneaking into an operating theatre in Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Sepang, pretending to be a medical officer.

On August 7, the Sepang District Police received a report about an unidentified woman who had infiltrated the operating theatre, claiming to be a medical professional and offering to assist with surgery. The impersonator was not recognised, immediately raising suspicions among hospital staff.

Today, a hospital staff spotted the same teenager trying to register at the hospital counter using a false identity. The police were called in, and the teenager was arrested at around 9.00am in the hospital lobby.

Authorities confiscated a scrub suit, scrub trousers, and a hospital lanyard from the suspect.

Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed that the teenager faces charges under Section 448 (trespassing) and Section 170 (impersonating a public servant) of the Penal Code. Convictions could result in imprisonment or fines.

Police have also urged the public to avoid speculating or spreading false information about the incident.