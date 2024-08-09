PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are aligned with Malaysia’s position in condemning Israel’s continued attacks and atrocities against the Palestinian people, including its aggression and threats against Iran’s sovereignty.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has affirmed Malaysia’s stance while attending the Extraordinary Open-Ended Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

“The minister urged the OIC Member States not to be caught up in the attempts of certain parties, seeking to derail the peace negotiation process in Gaza.

“Malaysia’s participation in the meeting is part of the country’s continuous efforts and commitment to the Palestinian cause on various international platforms,” the statement read.

In the meeting, Malaysia has proposed four key measures to support the Palestinian cause, including establishing a group of eminent persons to assist in mobilising appropriate follow-up action to implement the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Secondly, Malaysia urged the United Nations (UN) to reactivate the Special Committee to Address Apartheid.

Third, Malaysia proposed that the OIC take the lead, together with like-minded States, in requesting the resumption of the 10th Emergency Special Session on the Palestinian issue at the UN General Assembly to give effect to the ICJ Advisory Opinion.

Fourth, Malaysia extends its support to help rebuild the Palestinian economy and livelihood, post-conflict.

Mohamad presented the proposed measures while delivering the national statement during the emergency meeting convened by the OIC.

The Extraordinary Open-Ended Meeting, which was called by Palestine and Iran, addressed Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people and its aggression against the sovereignty of Iran.

The meeting was chaired by Gambia’s Foreign Minister as chairman of the 15th Summit of the OIC. — Bernama