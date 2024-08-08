JEDDAH, Aug 8 — In an emergency meeting yesterday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held Israel fully responsible for last week’s assassination of former Palestinian prime minister Ismail Haniyeh, calling it a “crime of aggression, a flagrant violation of international law and a serious infringement of the sovereignty of Iran.”

The meeting, prompted by accusations from Tehran that Israel assassinated Haniyeh, who also led Hamas’ political bureau, concluded with a strong condemnation of Israeli actions, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The final statement, issued from the Saudi city of Jeddah, lamented what it called “war crimes and genocide” perpetrated by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

The OIC stressed that the assassination of Haniyeh during his stay in Tehran constituted a severe breach of international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter and an attack on Iran’s “territorial integrity and national security.”

It also urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to impose an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire on Israeli aggression and “ensure adequate and sustainable access to humanitarian aid throughout Gaza Strip.”

Amid these developments, there are concerns about potential escalation, particularly in response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut and possible retaliatory action from Iran following Haniyeh’s assassination.

The escalation comes amid Israel’s devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last October despite a UNSC resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. — Bernama