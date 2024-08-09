ALOR GAJAH, Aug 9 — Police have detained a security guard from a security company after he allegedly mishandled his rifle, causing an accidental discharge while on duty at Alor Gajah Hospital yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief, Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah, said the incident occurred at around 5.30pm in the hospital’s Revenue Unit Office, national news agency Bernama reported today.

The 56-year-old security guard was detained after police received a complaint from the security company’s operations officer at around 6.20pm.

He explained that the rifle, a “Winchester” supplied by the security company, had been placed on a table without the safety lock engaged, Bernama reported.

When the guard stood up, his right thigh struck the butt of the firearm, causing it to hit the floor and accidentally discharge a round.

In a statement today, Ashari said the investigation is being conducted under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960 for discharging a firearm in a public place.

He added that the security guard had been employed by the company for two years and only received his firearm license last year, issued and renewed by the Kangar district police headquarters in Perlis.