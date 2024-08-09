KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — An advertising agency has issued an apology after an AI-generated digital billboard in Desa Sri Hartamas in Kuala Lumpur mistakenly depicted the Petronas Twin Towers with three towers instead of two.

Online news outlet Malaysiakini reported today that the billboard was commissioned by the Brickfields police headquarters in conjunction with Merdeka month celebrations.

However, eagle-eyed Malaysians quickly spotted the error and shared it on social media.

The billboard was promptly removed.

In a statement on its official social media, Wow Media Sdn Bhd confirmed that the digital billboard was taken down immediately after the mistake was highlighted.

“We sincerely apologise for the confusion caused and will review all procedures to ensure such errors do not happen again,” the company said in the statement.

Brickfields police also posted on social media, advising Wow Media to remove the visual poster after recognising the error.