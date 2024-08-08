KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has defended her photo with Kunlavut Vitidsarn, saying Malaysia is not a “sore loser” after the Thai badminton player defeated Lee Zii Jia.

Taking to a set of Instagram Story posts, Yeoh said as a youth minister, it is her task to instil the culture of healthy competition and that it is not about winning at all costs.

“We are not sore losers. There is nothing insensitive about acknowledging our rival’s strength after the competition,” Yeoh wrote.

Yeoh was recently criticised for posting a photo with Kunlavut, saying she “enjoyed his style of badminton so much” and that he “has a new fan” in herself.

She explained that her quote was in response to Kunlavut — aged 23 and ranked 8th — when he beat China’s Shi Yuqi by 21-12 and then 21-10.

Kunlavut had prior to that defeated Malaysia’s badminton champ Lee by 21-14 and 21-15. Lee would later win the bronze medal after beating India’s India’s Lakshya Sen.

She had before that told her critics to understand the Olympic values of respect and friendship, and setting rivalries aside.

Yeoh also compared it to how she had congratulated Tan Kim Her and Jeremy Gan, the Malaysian coaches of the Japanese badminton doubles teams.

“Young people, be brave to call out what is good. If you sit around fearing social media comments, you allow opportunities to display exemplary acts to slip by.

“Sports teach us invaluable lessons about life and this is why parents must encourage children to do sports. They become stronger when they practise good sportsmanship.”