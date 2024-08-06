KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Petaling Jaya police today clarified that a missing persons report on a 14-year-old girl based here was only lodged several months after her disappearance after she recently updated her Instagram.

Lin Yu Cheng was last seen at her home in Dataran Prima Condominium, Jalan PJU 1/42, Petaling Jaya on May 25.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar said Lin's sibling was able to communicate through WhatsApp several days after she had gone missing and failed to return home.

He said phone calls by the father to contact his daughter went unanswered.

"She was discovered missing on May 25 by her father following a misunderstanding.

"On June 28, her father had attempted to contact her but the line was no longer active and it was believed Lin had terminated her mobile service," he said.

Shahrulnizam said Lin's father then saw his daughter's Instagram posting dated August 5 which showed her at an undisclosed entertainment outlet.

He then lodged a missing persons report — 73 days after Lin had gone missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to visit the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-79662222.