PUCHONG, Aug 6 — The Economy Ministry has bigger plans in mind for Malaysia’s technological sector than just building South-east Asia’s largest integrated circuit (IC) design hub.

Its minister Rafizi Ramli said the new goal is to make Malaysia’s name known for technology as those of current industry giants.

“At the Economy Ministry, we have a few national initiatives to jumpstart and to scale up IC design far greater than what we already have here.

“The discussion is ongoing; of course, it takes some time, but I think if and when we are able to pull it off with the largest of the largest in the world, it will put Malaysia, more prominent in the IC design industry in the world,” he said in his speech during the launch of of the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park: Selangor Hub here today.

The Semiconductor IC Design Park is located in Puchong, Selangor and measures more than 60,000 square feet.

Its anchor tenants are Maistorage, Skyechip, Weeroc, AppAsia ChipsBank, SensoremTek Sdn Bhd and work has officially begun.

The project is expected to bring in economic returns of RM500 million to RM1 billion.

Rafizi said it is not enough for tech goods to be “made in Malaysia”, as they should be “made by Malaysia”.

“Don't pat ourselves too much for now because it’s minute compared to the magnitude that we need to achieve in the next few years.

“This is actually a cafeteria of Suzhou by size. Even then, it doesn't even meet the size of a cafeteria in Suzhou,” he said referring to the Suzhou High Tech Park in China, which covers an area of 278 square kilometers.

“So we have all the potential, we have a good plan, we have a good start, but we are far, far away from what we could have done and achieved and what awaits us if we do this right,” he said.

Rafizi said the Semiconductor IC Design Park in Puchong will create a “sexier” and more rewarding job for graduates of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, and Computer Science.

Entry-level positions start between RM5,000 and RM6,000 for fresh graduates, while individuals with a Master’s degree or extensive industry experience can earn up to RM7,000.

The project aims to position Malaysia as a potential powerhouse in the global IC design industry.

It is designed to leverage Malaysia’s technological capabilities and resources, fostering innovation and advancing the country's reputation in high-tech manufacturing and design.