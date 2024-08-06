KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — An Islamic cleric (imam) and senior assistant teacher were among 14 individuals suspected to be followers of deviant sect Millah Abraham who were taken to the Syariah Lower Court in Batu Pahat today on charges of disobeying religious authorities and possessing religious publications contrary to Islamic law.

Malay news outlet Berita Harian reported today that the 14, comprising 11 men and three women aged between 30 and 70, were separately charged under Section 9 and Section 13(1)(b) of the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment (Johor) 2003.

The two sections provide for a penalty of two years’ imprisonment or a fine of RM3,000 or both, if convicted, in addition to forfeiture and counselling sessions.

No pleas were recorded after all the charges were read separately by the interpreter before Syariah judge Mohd Syahir Sahab, the report was quoted as saying.

The proceedings were a mention to transfer the cases according to their respective districts (location of the alleged incidents) in accordance with Section 67 of the same enactment.

They were then granted bail of RM5,000 for each charge with two sureties.

The prosecution was handled by Shariah prosecutor Ahmad Wafi Abdullah, while all the accused were unrepresented.

The 11 accused had earlier been brought to court under tight security.

Based on the facts of the case, the 14 accused were arrested on August 1 in a special operation in several districts of the state, including Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, and Pontian, reported BH.

In the raid, 17 individuals were arrested on suspicion of being followers of the Millah Abraham cult before being taken to the Johor State Religious Department (JAINJ) for questioning.

JAINJ had earlier detected the presence of the sect after a police report was made on the movements of the group.

Early investigations revealed that the group attempted to spread the teachings to family members and communities in the state.

The Negeri Sembilan Mufti Department had issued a fatwa in 2019 declaring the teachings as deviant.