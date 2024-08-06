KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The population of Greater Kuala Lumpur is now estimated to be over 8.8 million people, with an annual increase of 2.25 per cent compared to last year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In a report by national news agency Bernama today, the minister said the number is expected to continue to grow, reaching 9.8 million people by 2030.

This rapid development demands that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) be more proactive in planning and providing infrastructure, said Dr Zaliha.

“This population growth not only involves the natural increase within urban areas but also a high influx of migration from rural areas,” she was quoted as saying.

“This puts pressure on existing infrastructure and requires us to provide better basic services for all city dwellers to make Kuala Lumpur a liveable city. In addition, issues such as air pollution and the lack of green spaces are also among the main concerns that need to be addressed,” she said.

She stated this in her opening speech at the launch of the 10 Planning Guidelines for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur 2024 at Menara 1 DBKL, today.

To face these challenges, Dr Zaliha said DBKL, as the local authority, needs to remain sensitive to the current needs and demands of development in the capital to ensure a quality life.

“Every development decision must be made with careful consideration to ensure a balance between development and the well-being of city dwellers,” she said.

On the launch of the guidelines, Dr Zaliha said it aims to ensure good governance practices are implemented at DBKL, with every development planning step being monitored more effectively, in addition to assessing the effectiveness of policies and strategies implemented and promoting continuous improvement.

“Each guideline is the result of detailed studies and consultations with various stakeholders. With this inclusive approach, I hope it will have a positive impact on all city dwellers,” she said.

Among the guidelines include Madani residency planning; Madani hawker space facilities; implementation of development planning for electric vehicle charging stations; and review of low-carbon buildings.

All the guidelines will be made available to the public through the DBKL website for reference by all parties.