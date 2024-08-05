KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night pledged to do all within his means to support and assist Palestinians under siege by Israel.

Anwar said he is in contact with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to facilitate humanitarian aid and support to Gaza as well as to bring sick and injured Palestinians to Malaysia for treatment.

“I have also requested Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad Isa Al Khalifa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to do all they can to uplift the Palestinians’ spirit during these tough times.

“I also thank Qatar for making funeral arrangements (for slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh) as well to the Iranian government.

“Let me reiterate this point that we will never surrender. We stand guided by the principles of justice and humanity.

“And, my message to all of you: Don’t ever stop talking about Palestine,” Anwar said at the Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil last night.

An attendee holds up a sign before the Palestine Liberation Rally held at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 4, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The rally, among others, was aimed at condemning Haniyeh’s assassination by a short-range projectile outside his residence in Tehran on Wednesday. Haniyeh was there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Anwar denounced the assassination as “a murder of the most heinous kind” and had joined some 3,000 congregants in performing absentee funeral prayer for Haniyeh at Masjid Negara last Friday.

Close to 20,000 people turned up at last night’s rally, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Cabinet members, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Several foreign dignitaries, including the Chinese and Qatar ambassadors to Malaysia, were also in attendance.

Zahid said Haniyeh’s assassination showed Israel’s clear rejection to any forms of peace negotiation to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Anwar’s vocal stance for Palestinian freedom, he said, has also garnered support from developing countries and many developed countries.

An attendee dons a headband before the Palestine Liberation Rally held at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 4, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Home Minister Senator Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail called on everyone to bridge the political divide to support the Palestinian freedom fight, and urged the crowd to recite Qunut Nazilah prayer at the end of the rally.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also denounced the West for allowing Israel’s participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics and the US Congress for giving Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a standing ovation over his address to American legislators.

He also made a plea to Anwar to forger closer ties with Islamic nations and assist countries that are against Israel.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul recalled his last interaction with Haniyeh during the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, hours before he was assassinated.

“Haniyeh was sitting in front of me and the first question he asked me was — “How is Anwar Ibrahim?”

“He told me “ Please go back and tell Anwar Ibrahim to continue his noble fight,” Johari recalled.

Meanwhile, Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali lamented on the international community’s failure to act against atrocities committed by the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu against Palestinians.

“The Netanyahu government knows very well that without recognising our rights, they will never enjoy peace,” he said.

People perform prayers at the Palestine Liberation Rally held at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 4, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Earlier, the participants also performed Maghrib prayers and also prayed for the slain Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Poetry recitals and a performance by children from Gaza were also held while local singer-songwriter Faizal Tahir also rendered “Assalamualaikum Dunia as a tribute to Palestinians.