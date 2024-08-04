KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Christian Federation of Malaysia has disavowed any involvement with a group seen putting up a standee with promotional material for a “free Bible course” outside a Muslim prayer hall in Melaka.

The CFM’s remarks also came after the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) said it was unlikely any official Christian group or organisation would have done so.

“To the best of our information and belief, no individual or group within or associated with our component bodies, namely, the Roman Catholic Church, the Council of Churches in Malaysia, and the National Evangelical Christian Fellowship, were involved in that incident.

“CFM supports the many calls on the authorities to investigate this matter and take lawful action necessary to maintain religious harmony in the country,” it said in a statement reported by Free Malaysia Today.

Proselytisation of Muslims is illegal in Malaysia, notwithstanding the constitutional freedom of religion.

Police in Melaka previously confirmed that the incident took place in Bandar Hilir on July 27, and that four reports have been lodged over it.

In a video clip about 16 seconds’ long, several people are seen setting up a standee with pamphlets seemingly promoting a “free bible course”.

However, the video was not defined enough to be able to discern if the pamphlets were of any specific Christian denomination.

Christianity is not monolithic and there exist both major denominations that are officially recognised, as well as various informal sects and offshoots.