KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — All Malaysians can now register their MyDigital ID for free on their smartphones. It’s a quick and simple process that you can do in just a few minutes, and all from the comfort of your home.

Here’s what we know so far, based on information from MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd, and Malay Mail’s successful attempt in installing and using the MyDigital ID app:

Wait, what is MyDigital ID?

Do you hate having to remember so many different passwords for all the different online services that you have to use?

You might be able to skip all that in the future (especially for government websites), based on what MyDigital ID is aiming to be.

“After signing up for MyDigital ID, Malaysians no longer need to log in into different platforms using different passwords - only one verification system is needed for apps and portals to log in,” the company said in a statement today.

In other words, it is a national digital identification system for Malaysians.

Its aim is to protect Malaysians from online fraud and identity theft and make it more convenient for them to verify their identity.

It also aims to make it safer for Malaysians when they carry out online transactions and use online services like government services, financial services, education and healthcare.

So far, over 600,000 Malaysians have signed up for this government initiative since it was introduced in November 2023.

Is it safe to register?

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd — a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s Mimos Berhad which developed the MyDigital ID app — reassured Malaysians that MyDigital ID does not store their biometric data, and said MyDigital ID prioritises data safety and privacy.

“It also does not collect, monitor or store personal data,” the company said. It also said MyDigital ID does not monitor users’ online activities.

You may only register for one digital ID, which means you will not be able to sign up for multiple MyDigital ID accounts.

MyDigital ID also does not replace your Malaysian identification card or MyKad for identification purposes.

Before you register for MyDigital ID

Take your smartphone, go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Search for this app: "MyDigital ID"

Download and install the MyDigital ID app.

Once installed, open the MyDigital ID app.

Ok, so how do you register for MyDigital ID?

The following is a step-by-step guide:

First, Click the “Daftar Online” (Register Online) button. You can click “EN” on the top right corner to change the language settings to English.

Step 1: Type your email address. Then click the “Next” button.

Step 2: Open the inbox at your email account.

Find the email from MyDigital ID which states the six-digit One Time Pin (OTP)Type those six digits in the MyDigital ID app (Please do it within five minutes as the OTP is only valid for five minutes).

Then click the “Next” button.

Step 3: Please type your name/your identification card (IC) / MyKad number, then click the “Next” button.

Now use your phone to take a photo of your MyKad. Take a photo of the front first. Then take a photo of the back of the card.

Take a “selfie” with your phone. Make sure your face is within the frame.If you have cleared this stage, you will get a message saying the EKYC (electronic know your customer) process is complete.

Now choose your password.

Once it is done, you will be asked: “Adakah anda mahu menyimpan Digital ID dalam peranti ini?” (Do you want to store Digital ID in this device?).

Click “OK”.You will get a message in the national language saying “Congratulations, your digital ID is ready to be used”.

The app will now show when your MyDigital ID will expire (one year from the date you registered it. (Don’t worry, this is actually a safety feature of MyDigital ID. After it expires next year, you just have to renew the registration.)

The app also now shows the words Imbas QR (scan QR) on a blue button. This means you will be able to scan the QR code to use your MyDigital ID.

So what can you use your MyDigital ID for?

When you go to the Road Transport Department (JPJ), if you have a MyDigital ID, you no longer need to perform another biometric verification. (Just remember to bring along the smartphone where you registered your MyDigital ID.)

This is because the MyDigital ID system has now been integrated with JPJ’s MyJPJ.

MyDigital ID has currently been integrated with a few other government applications such as MySejahtera, MyGov portal and the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Mobile.

The company said MyDigital ID is expected to be integrated with “more government services in the near future”, so we will just have to wait and see.

If you need more information on MyDigital ID, visit www.digital-id.my