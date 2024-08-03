KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Election Commission (EC) today declared a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the Nenggiri state seat in Kelantan.

BN is fielding Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani who is the Kelantan Umno Youth chief as representing the unity federal government.

In the other corner is Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, a former member of the Navy, representing PN, and the Islamist party PAS.

Both candidates were announced as qualified to contest by the EC’s returning officer Nik Raisnan Daud after nominations closed at 10am at the Dewan Perdana, Kompleks Perdana in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

The by-election was called after Kelantan State Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared a vacancy on June 19 following the June 13 sacking of its representative Mohd Azizi Abu Naim from Bersatu.

Mohd Azizi had contested the seat and won it at the Kelantan state election last August on a PAS.

He beat the Umno candidate Ab Aziz Yusoff by a majority of 810 votes back then.





