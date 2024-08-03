KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A 55-year-old person has been taken into police custody as a suspect following public complaints of objects being thrown at road users passing near the Imbi monorail station area in Kuala Lumpur.

Monorail operator Rapid Rail said auxiliary police officers attached to its parent company Prasarana, made the arrest at 12.50pm today.

“The suspect who is suspected to be mentally disturbed has been handed over to the police for action,” it said in a series of posts on Rapid KL’s social media accounts this afternoon.

Rapid Rail did not specify the suspect’s gender.

The company said the arrest was made after a report was filed about a man seen throwing a stone at motorists under the Imbi monorail station that smashed a car’s rear windscreen.

“To protect the safety of users, Prasarana’s auxiliary police will continue monitoring rail stations to prevent a repeat of this incident,” Rapid Rail said.

It urged all monorail users to report any such incidents the next time they witness or are victims of such actions to enable immediate action to be taken.

In a separate statement this morning, Dang Wangi district acting police chief Superintendent Nuzulan Mohd Din confirmed receipt of a complaint of the same incident, adding that investigators have been dispatched to track down the stone thrower.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing loss or damage worth RM25 and above, which is punishable by between one and five years’ jail time, or a fine, or both.

The car stoning incident has been gaining traction on social media, more so after a Facebook user going by the name Hui Min Chia claimed to have experienced the attack.

Hui claimed to have been a passenger of the car that was struck, relating that the incident happened between 12.30pm and 1.30pm yesterday.

According to Hui, the object thrown was not a stone but a brick, and it shattered the car rear windscreen. She added that no one was hurt in the incident as there was no one sitting in the back at that time.

“After observing the surrounding, we found out there's someone is throwing the brick from the Imbi Monorail station above the road,” Hui posted on Facebook.

She said she shared the incident on Facebook to raise awareness and urged the public to be careful when driving by or passing the Imbi monorail station.