KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Proton’s monthly sales rose to over 15,000 in July to set an encouraging benchmark for the national carmaker’s performance for the rest of the year.

It said the figure represented a 37.3 per cent improvement from June sales, when a scheduled plant closure hit the firm’s sales performance.

“July has been the best sales month for Proton in 2024 so far, setting the tone for what we hope is a productive second half of 2024.

“There are many plans to be executed in the coming months, starting with the 2025 Proton X70 which will be launched in August,” said Roslan Abdullah, the chief executive officer of Proton Edar.

Roslan also pointed out that Proton, which cemented its position as the second-best selling car brand in the country, was also on course to launch its first electric vehicle next year.

The July sales, Proton’s best monthly performance since September 2022, were driven by the continued strong showing of its Saga, whose year-to-date sales of 42,693 were 8.8 per cent higher than 2023 already.

Other strong performers were the X50 mid-size SUV, the Persona, and the S70 sedan.