KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will all upgrades to all classes of motorcycle licences to the highest B category beginning October 1, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke today.

He said the department was finalising the upgrade programme, including coordinating with driving schools to phase out classes for the lower categories and introduce a new transition course.

The minister said the public may begin applying for the scheme once it is open in October, adding that it was set to go on indefinitely.

Currently there are three categories of motorcycle licences:

B2: Engines no larger than 250cc

B1: Between 251c and 499cc

B: Unrestricted

However, Loke said the upgrade would require B2 and B1 licence holders to have maintained an active licence for at least 10 years.

"These requirements are to ensure the level of competency and experience in motorcycle riding for any individual before transitioning to high-powered motorcycles," he was reported as saying by national news agency Bernama.

He also said the upgrade would require applicants to attend a two-hour familiarisation and safety course as well as pay a RM160 fee.

The minister said the unification was due to the low demand for the B1 licence, which will also be discontinued with this upgrade scheme from October 1.

However, he said holders of existing licence categories need not upgrade if they did not wish to do so, and may continue with their current classes if they prefer.