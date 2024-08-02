GUA MUSANG, Aug 2 — No early voting centre will be opened on early voting day for the Nenggiri state by-election as set by the Election Commission (EC) this August 13.

Nenggiri returning officer Nik Raisnan Daud, who confirmed this, said all the early voters in the by-election, comprising 14 police personnel, are voting as postal voters.

“There will be no early voting this August 13 for the Nenggiri by-election as all the early voters have applied for postal voting,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Nik Raisnan said the postal votes should be received by the EC before 4pm on polling day, which is August 17.

The by-election was called after the Kelantan State Assembly speaker was informed that its representative, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

Azizi, also the Gua Musang Member of Parliament, was among the seven elected representatives dismissed from Bersatu for supporting the unity government.

Tomorrow is nomination day for the by-election.

There are 20,259 eligible voters in the Nenggiri state constituency, comprising 20,245 ordinary voters and 14 police personnel. — Bernama