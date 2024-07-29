KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has announced Mohd Rizwandi Ismail as the coalition’s candidate for the upcoming by-election for the Nenggiri state assembly seat on August 17.

The 41-year-old former Navy officer, who lives in Nenggiri, is the former deputy Youth chief of Gua Musang PAS who has since joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

According to Utusan Malaysia, the announcement was made by Kelantan Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud during a ceremony at the Masjid Hijau Renok in Gua Musang.

Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah announced on June 13 that the Nenggiri seat was vacated.

This followed a written notice under Article 31A, Clause (3) of the Kelantan Constitution from Bersatu regarding the expulsion of then assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim from the party.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the by-election polling date for August 17, with nomination day on August 3 and early voting on August 13.

In the previous by-election, Mohd Azizi won with a majority of 810 votes against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Ab Aziz Yusoff.

BN has since nominated Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, the Youth chief of Kelantan Umno as its candidate for the Nenggiri by-election.