PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) has been asked to provide clarification regarding the absence of a live broadcast of national men’s singles professional badminton player Lee Zii Jia’s group stage match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games yesterday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he had not been informed about the matter.

“...but we will seek an explanation from RTM soon,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

A Facebook user expressed dissatisfaction that RTM, as the national broadcaster, did not air Zii Jia’s match against the world’s 62nd-ranked player from Spain, Pablo Abian, but instead broadcast the match between Israel’s Misha Zilberman and Nepalese shuttler Prince Dahal.

RTM is the official broadcaster of the prestigious Paris Olympic Games, providing 17 days of continuous free coverage.

The Paris Olympic events can be watched live on TV Okey and Sukan TV RTM channels, and the Olympic live streaming is also available through the RTM Klik app. — Bernama