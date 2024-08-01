IPOH, August 1 — Ipoh will soon have the biggest mall in the state at Sunway City in Tambun, with the Sunway Ipoh Mall spanning over one million square feet of net lettable area across four retail floors.

Expected to be completed in 2027, the mall will have a development cost exceeding RM1 billion.

“As a proud son of Perak born in Pusing, I am honoured to play a role in developing this piece of land and contribute towards the Eastern Development Corridor of Ipoh,” said Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah.

The Sunway Ipoh Mall will feature Perak’s first-ever ice-skating rink, an exhibition centre, a 36-lane bowling centre, a multipurpose sports centre, a gourmet garden and a 10-hall cinema with a seating capacity of approximately 1,500.

The mall will house over 500 retail stores, both international and local brands, and is anticipated to provide job opportunities for at least 5,000 locals in the stores alone.

“I already have all the top retailers asking for the space at the mall and registering their names.

“Our challenge is to attract the locals, who own their own house and shop lots in the state, to come here,” told a press conference at the ground breaking ceremony of the Sunway Mall Ipoh at the Sunway Onsen here.

Cheah said that Sunway City Ipoh is strategically located, allowing easy access for people using the North-South Expressway to exit at Tambun and reach the site within five minutes.

He added that the area has less traffic congestion compared to other states, making it convenient for visitors.

The Sunway Mall Ipoh is the latest addition to Sunway City Ipoh, which already includes a theme park, hospitality, healthcare, education, residential and commercial components.

Cheah announced plans for further expansion of Sunway City Ipoh, with a world-class hospital set to open next year, a regional education hub, a new hotel and a state-of-the-art convention centre.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad acknowledged the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic and social development.

“My vision is to elevate Ipoh into an international metropolis and reclaim Perak’s rightful place as one of the most economically advanced states in Malaysia,” he said.

Saarani affirmed the Perak government’s full support for the transformative project that will redefine the local landscape.