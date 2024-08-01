GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — In response to a recent spate of dog poisoning cases in Tanjung Bungah, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will launch a clean-up operation using jet sprays to hose down public spaces.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), MBPP mayor Rajendran Anthony said that while the council is committed to maintaining cleanliness, continuously washing down streets and parks will pose a challenge due to limited resources.

“We plan to jet-spray the affected areas. Cleanliness is a big task, and clearing the poison is an uphill task for us,” he told FMT today.

He was queried about the council’s plans to conduct a deep clean of Tanjung Bungah following the dog poisoning incidents, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 30 stray dogs and two pets.

Residents and activists in Tanjung Bungah have called on local authorities to take stronger measures to ensure the safety of pets and stray animals in the area. They said for safety reasons, they have been forced to keep their pets at home.