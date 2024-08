PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — The father of J. Soosaimanicckam wants Bukit Aman to start murder investigations into his son’s death after the High Court declared it to be homicide.

Joseph Sinnappan filed a complaint with the police at the district headquarters here today, accompanied by lawyers N. Surendran and Zaid Malek.

“I regret sending my son to the navy. They were careless and negligent and because of that, my son is dead,” he told reporters waiting outside.

MORE TO COME