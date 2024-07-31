KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Happy Warriors’ Day to all Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police personnel.

In his post on Facebook, Anwar expressed his appreciation for the contribution and sacrifices made by the security forces to the country.

“Today we commemorate and celebrate all the heroes of the country for their services, deeds and sacrifices in ensuring security and defending the sovereignty of the country.

“Thank you for fighting for our beloved race, religion and country. You are national heroes! Happy Warriors’ Day 2024,” he posted.

Warriors’ Day is among the government’s initiatives to recognise and honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes who perished defending the country’s sovereignty.

It is celebrated every July 31 since 1960. — Bernama