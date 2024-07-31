There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Eight stalls at Bazaria Wangsa Maju, also known as Danau Kota Uptown, in Kuala Lumpur were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Eight stalls at Bazaria Wangsa Maju, also known as Danau Kota Uptown, in Kuala Lumpur were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre stated today that they received a call about the incident at 7.02am, according to a post on X by national news agency Bernama today.

In a statement, it said the operation to put out the fire was carried out by units from the Wangsa Maju and Setapak fire stations and involved 14 personnel.

It added that all the stalls were destroyed 100 per cent in the blaze.

There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.