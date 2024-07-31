KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 -- The culinary team from Chenderoh Community College, representing Polytechnic Community College, won multiple medals at the Seoul Food & Hotel (SH) Culinary Challenge this year.

The team, under the guidance of Khairul Ashikhin Abdullah Suhami, the principal lecturer of the Culinary Programme at the community college, demonstrated exceptional skill and were rewarded with a buffet of awards.



“We always give students the opportunity to participate in competitions, both domestic and international. For example, just this year, we have been to Bali, Seoul, and will participate in the Battle of the Chef competition in Penang involving seven countries. We will also go to Busan and Jakarta for upcoming events.

Khairul Ashikhin Abdullah Suhami is the principal lecturer of the Culinary Programme at the community college. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPicture by Choo Choy May

“In terms of achievements, our students have won many awards and received recognition at various competitions. I have also won several awards, including the Top One Award in the Asian Noodles category and the Most Outstanding Live Hot Cooking Chef Award. In the Battle of the Chef competition, I won three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals,” she told Malay Mail.

The four students who participated in the competition in Seoul were Muhammad Nabil Hadzrin Hasanudin, Muhamad Fikri Kamaruzaman, Muhammad Amirul Hakim Rahimudin and Mohd Afiq Shauky Amil.

Their win include a Bronze medal in the Artistic Sculpture (Patisserie Art Display), a Gold and three Bronze medals in Asian Noodles, a Gold medal in Main Course Fish or Seafood, and a Silver medal in Modern Asian Main Course.

The Chenderoh Community College won the Best Culinary Establishment award at The 2nd Hanoi Salon Culinaire 2023 in Vietnam. — Picture courtesy of Khairul Ashikhin Abdullah Suhaimi.

They also earned a Diploma in the Fresh Pasta Master Challenge and Main Course Meat or Poultry and secured a Silver medal in the Nestlé Professional Chef Challenge and a Silver and a Diploma in the Hot & Cold Pasta Duo.

Asked about the criteria for choosing the students to participate in the competition, she explained that it is based on a student’s commitment and passion rather than solely on academic excellence.

Khairul Ashikhin believes that hard work and dedication are crucial for success.

“Students who work hard and are committed often perform better. I train students after office hours, and this training can last until midnight every day, especially when competitions are approaching,” she added.



She added that students who frequently participate in competitions usually become more interested and motivated to continue participating.

“For new students joining, we will train them as assistants first. Then, they will take over when senior students graduate. It is indeed challenging to find students willing to sacrifice their weekends and not go back to their hometowns, especially those from faraway places like Sabah,” she said.

Khairul Ashikhin in action at a competition ... she has also won many awards at various competitions. — Picture courtesy of Khairul Ashikhin Abdullah Suhaimi

As for the preparation approaching the competition, she said it varies depending on the competition itself.



For instance, she said fruit carving requires continuous practise for precision, while cooking contests demand the ability to prepare a dish in just 45 minutes.

“We refer to the rules and guidelines provided for each competition. We will select based on these rules what we need to prepare. For example, if a category requires preparing a main dish in a Western style, we will choose suitable fish or other ingredients.

“I will create the recipe and give it to the students to try and test. We will test the taste, make improvements, and possibly change the dish’s presentation to suit the competition,” she said.

When asked about the biggest challenge in competitions, she said that it arises when essential items are unavailable, forcing them to improvise with the ingredients they have on hand.

She also said it is important to understand what the judges want in terms of cleanliness, taste and presentation.

“For each competition, we need to comply with the given rules and guidelines. For example, food should not be overcooked, especially fish. We also need to ensure that the food combination is balanced and cleanliness is maintained. If cleanliness is not maintained, points will be deducted.

“In international competitions, there are categories that require us to cook non-halal food. In this case, we cannot taste the food, so we need to use thermometers and other guides to ensure the food is cooked properly. We also use experience and feedback from judges to improve our dishes,” she said.

Khairul Ashikhin also shared that many of her students have gone on to achieve great success in their careers such as a former student now working as a Chef de Partie at a five-star hotel in Penang.

She said that some have furthered their studies at UPSI and become vocational teachers, while one student continued to UiTM and now works in the food section of a hospital for indigenous people.

“Most have succeeded in the hotel industry, and some have become lecturers,” she said.

She said the impact of a successful culinary program is clearly demonstrated by the significant demand for graduates, many of whom are entering the hotel and resort industry with some even finding roles in airlines.

Khairul Ashikhin said this year's intake for the diploma programme has been exceptionally high, with 190 applications received for just 25 spots.

She said a surge in interest has necessitated a rigorous selection process to choose the most qualified candidates.

“Many students are attracted to the culinary field because it looks glamorous, influenced by celebrity chefs and shows like MasterChef. However, they do not know the reality behind it.

“For example, in Seoul, we had to carry 250 kilograms of items in the rain, with only five people managing. We had to take the bus, wait at the bus station, and so on. It was indeed difficult and challenging,” she said.

She also shared that the community college's biggest achievement was winning the champion team award in Hanoi, where they managed to beat all other teams and were crowned the best team.



