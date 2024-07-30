SUBANG, July 30 — Six airlines will resume narrow-body aircraft operations on August 1, 2024, at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang, Selangor.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the six airlines are FireFly, AirAsia Malaysia, Batik Air Malaysia, SKS Airways, Transnusa, and Scoot Pte Ltd.

“The first jet operation, by Batik Air Malaysia, is scheduled for take-off on August 1 to Penang scheduled at 12 noon and the arrival of Transnusa’s flight from Jakarta is scheduled at 2pm on the same day,” he told a press conference on jet operation after a walkabout at LTSAAS, also known as Subang Airport, today.

He also said flight operations will be from 6am to 10pm, and there will be no midnight flights as the airport is located in a residential area.

The resumption of narrow-body aircraft operations at Subang Airport comes after all jet operations were moved to Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 1998. — Bernama