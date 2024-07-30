KUCHING, July 30 — The federal Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has proposed Sarawak to be the aerospace hub for Borneo, said its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said this was proposed at the Joint Committee on Industrial Coordination (JBI) meeting between MITI and the Sarawak government, which was co-chaired by Deputy Premier and Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday.

He pointed out the Sarawak government had recently announced moves to participate in the aerospace sector through a new airport to be built and its own airlines.

“Recently, Sarawak also made an announcement it would produce talent in local universities here, with the focus on green aerospace industry. So, the talent aspect is there.

“If we look at the geography where Sarawak is located, in terms of its position, it is very good as it is close to (Indonesia’s new capital) Nusantara and is close to Korea and Japan. Not only Asian countries but also Australia,” he said at a press conference after the meeting.

Tengku Zafrul said the aerospace sector is one of five focuses in the National Investment Policy, where the economic spillover would greatly benefit the local population and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He added the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and manufacturing sectors are among the focus areas to develop the aerospace industry.

“The third focus area is from the point of view of the green energy available in Sarawak. The aerospace industry requires a lot of renewable energy,” he added.

When asked about the federal government’s involvement in developing the Sarawak Aerospace Hub, he said his ministry through the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO) would work together with Sarawak.

“We are all working together, just like we did in Selangor at the Subang Airport. Here in Sarawak, there is a plan to build a new airport and we will focus on the aerospace industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah said Sarawak supports this proposal by MITI to turn the state into an aerospace hub for Borneo.

“This is a good thing. We know we can have a lot of advantages in terms of location. The Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Subang Airport are already packed.

“So now, we also plan to build a new airport. Likewise, in other areas, we will also upgrade the airport there. This will provide a better opportunity for economic activity, so we support this proposal,” he said.

On another matter, Awang Tengah said Sarawak in the meeting proposed for Senari Port in Kuching and Miri Port to be made into free trade zones — a proposal met with positive response from MITI.

He added Sarawak also proposed the Sama Jaya Industrial Zone in Kuching to be expanded, which will require funding from the federal government. — The Borneo Post