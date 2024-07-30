KOTA KINABALU, July 30 — Umno Sabah remains strong and stable even after the defection of some of its leaders to other parties.

Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani pointed out that while Umno/Barisan Nasional (BN) suffered defeats nationwide in the 14th General Election (14GE), the party did win most of the seats it contested in Sabah.

“It was the party-hopping culture among some Umno leaders in Sabah, who prioritised their personal interests, that almost brought Umno/BN to its knees in the state. Fortunately, we still have principled and loyal leaders led by Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, along with several others, who have worked and been willing to face challenges and trials to restore Umno’s image, countering efforts by certain parties who sought to undermine the party in Sabah,” he said at the opening of the Umno Kinabatangan division delegates meeting at SMJK Tiong Hua on Sunday.

Also present were Umno Kinabatangan chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, the division’s deputy chief Datuk Jafry Arifin and Umno Sabah representative Datuk Suhaimi Nasir.

According to Johari, Umno spread its wings to Sabah in 1990 not on a whim but at the request of local party leaders who believed its presence in Sabah would stabilise the state’s politics.

“Sabah is part of Malaysia and needs political stability. Umno came to Sabah to work together with the people to create political strength, enabling the state to be developed,” he said.

Johari said that once Umno established itself in Sabah and became the state government, development growth was much more pronounced than before.

Johari also explained why Umno did not expand its wings to Sarawak, stating that the indigenous leaders in Sarawak have been able to maintain political stability in the state.

“The indigenous party leaders in Sarawak can manage Sarawak’s administration. The existing political stability allows them to plan and implement various development projects, making Sarawak one of the most advanced states in the country,” he said.

Johari further stated that if the people of Sabah desire political stability and progress, Umno has proven capable of bringing political stability and development in the state before.

“Therefore, in the upcoming 17th State Election, to create political stability and more sustainable development, the people need to support Umno/BN to ensure that all planned and implemented development projects for the benefit of the people of Sabah can continue,” he said. — The Borneo Post