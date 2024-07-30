KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Malaysia aims to maintain a neutral and independent stance in international trade.

He said Malaysia will act as a key trade hub between the West and the East, balancing its strategic interests while creating a favourable environment for global commerce.

"We have played that role in the past and we should be able to be confident enough to determine our course of action, our priorities, our strategic interests defined on our own terms.

"Now this dynamic neutrality will certainly bear resounds because as a trading nation we need to increase foreign trade and should remain as a centre that is welcoming to all countries who would like to continue to trade with us,” he said during his opening speech at the World Maritime Day celebration here today.

Anwar also said Malaysia's maritime industry has struggled to fully utilise its resources and innovate, impacting the country's competitiveness in the sector.

To address these challenges, he said it is essential for the government and relevant agencies to coordinate their efforts and provide the necessary support to strengthen and enhance the industry's resilience.

"This lack of progress has hindered our ability to compete effectively.

"Therefore, it is timely for the government, led by the Transport Ministry to coordinate efforts and provide the necessary support to strengthen the industry and make it more resilient,” he said.

He then went on to say that Malaysia’s port sector is set to make significant strides towards global competitiveness, with key ports such as Port Klang, Tanjung Pelepas, and Penang emerging as more effective and competitive players in the industry.

He added that under the leadership of Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Malaysia’s ports could advance from current top 20 position to potentially breaking into the top 10.

"I believe with the support of the industry, we can then ensure that we are not only top 20, but probably under minister Anthony Loke, we can reach to top ten because we have the potential.

"I believe in our potential. What we need now is the required support,” he said.

He said the plan to achieve the goal involves a concerted effort from both the private sector and the government.