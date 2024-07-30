PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that Malaysia is aiming to reach Tier One of the United States' Department of State Trafficking in Persons report next year.

He said the government will draw up policies to end human trafficking based on it's newly launched data system with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Council's (Mapo) Integrated Data system, also known as MIDS.

"With our Tier One target for next year, we have outlined three focuses. The first is we must strengthen cooperation between agencies.

"Secondly, we have to increase efforts to identify and protecting victims. Some of our NGOs, their practices include establishing safehouses. The Home Ministry is not able to handle all. To protect victims, we can get the help of NGOs.

"Thirdly, we are committed in strengthening the prosecution process against human trafficking offenders," he said.

Saifuddin added that the government will also asses what it lacks in enforcement and integrity, among others, to end the cycle.

The US Department of State's report this year highlighted eight things that the government has done right, seven areas where it could improve, and 16 areas where Putrajaya is still looking at.

This year, Malaysia ranked on Tier Two, and in 2023 Malaysia was graded as Tier Two (watchlist) and was on Tier Three in 2022 and 2021.

He said the government can come up with policies that can gauge the risks and problems associated with human trafficking through its data system.

"The data that will be analysed will be able to give a comprehensive view of human trafficking," he said.

The Home Minister also announced that the prosecution rates have been increasing under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 due to the 2022 amendment of Section 14 that reduces the burden of proof.

The prosecution now does not have the duty to prove the means of trafficking for a child or a person unable to take care of themselves due to a mental or physical condition.

Additionally, he announced that Putrajaya will establish more shelters, called Baitul Mahabbah, for trafficked children under 10 years old by December 1, this year.

The new proposed shelters will be in Kedah, Kelantan, Johor after Budget 2025 is passed in Parliament next October.

He also said that the he plans to establish more safe houses for the children next year.

Currently, there are 170 children in Baitul Mahabbah across the country. The children will be sent to their homeland after their respective embassies provide travel documents.