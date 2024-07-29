KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The High Court has designated October 29 to deliver a ruling on Teoh Beng Hock’s family’s application for a judicial review on his death.

FMT reported that the decision was scheduled for today but instead oral submissions were delivered by the parties before Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, and a new date for the decision was announced.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, representing Teoh’s family, said until the court’s decision was announced, there was nothing left for the parties involved to do but stated that his clients hoped for a favourable decision.

Teoh, who was the former political aide to DAP politician Ean Yong Hian Wah, was found dead on July 16, 2009, shortly after being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).