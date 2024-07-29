PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — Malaysia will continue its efforts to defend the sovereignty of Sabah as an integral part of the country and ensure that its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests are protected at all times.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, reiterated the government’s long-standing position that Sabah has always been an integral part of Malaysia.

“Malaysia has never and will not recognise any claims on Sabah.

“Sabah has been recognised by the United Nations (UN) and the international community as part of Malaysia since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia on September 16, 1963,” the statement read.

It added that the people of Sabah exercised their right to self-determination through the 1962 Cobbold Commission during the formation of Malaysia.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said it is aware of a video circulating on social media, containing baseless and misleading content that questions the sovereignty of Sabah as an integral part of Malaysia.

“The ministry is undertaking a thorough investigation in cooperation with the relevant ministries and agencies on the matter,” the statement read. — Bernama



