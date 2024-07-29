GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — The High Court here today awarded a judgement in default of RM4.3 million to Malaysian social media personality Siew Pui Yi.

The model and deejay, popularly known as MsPuiYi, said the defendant, Lai Kai Jian who is also known as Mentos Lai, failed to make any court appearance or file documents in response to the suit against him.

“Therefore, my solicitor has filed a judgment in default (JID) against Mentos on July 26, and we have successfully obtained the judgment in default for the amount of RM4.3 million,” she said in a press conference at the office of her lawyer K. Mahendren in Green Hall here.

Mahendren said the High Court awarded the JID on the same day they filed for it.

“I will discuss with my client and file an execution to recover the amount,” he said.

He said they followed all required procedures to deliver the writ of summons to Lai including sending it via registered post, posting notices at his registered residence and publishing it in two newspapers.

“We have complied with all procedures and he failed to make an appearance or file documents in response so we applied for the JID,” he said.

Siew filed the lawsuit against Lai on April 21 this year alleging that Lai had cheated and misled her into handing him about RM4.3 million to resolve her company’s and her personal income tax issues.

Lai used to be on her company’s board of directors and had managed her company matters including human resources, payroll, and investments.

She claimed for special damages amounting to RM4.3 million, costs and other reliefs.

Siew also lodged a police report against Lai on October 24 last year and police investigations are still underway.

According to Mahendren, the police went to Lai’s residence in Kuala Lumpur several times and were unable to locate him.