KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysia has once again achieved global recognition with the Niah Caves complex in Sarawak being officially listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) announced that the recognition was granted at 7pm local time during the 46th World Heritage Committee Session held from July 21 to 31 in New Delhi, India.

The statement noted that the prestigious designation was decided by the 21 member states of the World Heritage Committee, chaired by a representative from India.

“The nomination process for the Niah Caves Archaeological Site began in 2019. The Tentative List document was submitted to Unesco on January 22, 2021, and on January 31, 2023, the formal nomination documents were handed over to the Unesco Secretariat in Paris, France,” the statement read.

With this recognition, Malaysia now has five Unesco World Heritage Sites, including Gunung Mulu National Park and Kinabalu Park (2000), the Historic Cities of the Straits of Melaka, Melaka and George Town (2008), and the Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley (2012).

According to the statement, being listed on the Unesco World Heritage List is highly sought after by nations worldwide as it represents the highest level of global recognition for heritage sites.

“In addition to promoting and showcasing our national heritage sites on a global scale, this recognition underscores Malaysia’s commitment to protecting local heritage sites.

“Indirectly, this accolade will also enhance Malaysia’s visibility on the world stage, making it a preferred destination for tourists,” the statement read.

Motac also extended its heartfelt thanks to all parties for their support and cooperation from various federal and state government agencies in Sarawak, which ensured the smooth progress of the nomination process.

To date, a total of 1,199 sites worldwide have been recognised as World Heritage Sites under the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Malaysia is currently working to nominate several more areas for Unesco World Heritage status in the future, including the FRIM Forest Park in Selangor, Royal Belum State Park, and the National Leprosy Control Centre. — Bernama