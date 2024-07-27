KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Umno does not need leaders who are “bankrupt” of ideas, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

A member of the Malay nationalist party’s supreme council, Tengku Zafrul related that those words were the core of his speech to Tanjung Umno division delegates in George Town, Penang yesterday.

“The people are tired of leaders who are constantly embroiled in politics. They want leaders who genuinely care about their issues and have a vision for their children’s future,” he posted on his social media platforms.

The investment, trade and industry minister hit out at leaders for being preoccupied with politics and personal agendas, saying focus needs to be on public issues that matter.

He expressed frustration with leaders who engage in petty arguments and internal conflicts, describing such behaviour as indicative of a lack of innovative ideas.

“We need to show the rakyat that Umno has fresh ideas to safeguard their welfare, boost the nation’s economy, and secure the future of their children,” he said.

He emphasised that regaining public trust in Umno requires demonstrating a commitment to new and effective solutions.

“Only then will the people believe in Umno again,” he added.

Tengku Zafrul expressed confidence in Umno’s ability to achieve these goals but also highlighted the need for internal accountability.

“If leaders are unwilling to change, Umno members must speak out for the betterment of our party,” he said.