KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Seri Perdana Complex security guard Mohd Nuramin, who was recently involved in a road accident, received a donation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to a post on Anwar’s Facebook today, the donation to help cover medical costs and support the daily needs of Mohd Nuramin’s family was delivered by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi on his behalf at a Ziarah Madani session.

“He suffered serious injuries in the accident and required several surgeries. Alhamdulillah, I have been informed that Mohd Nuramin is now making gradual progress in his recovery.

“May he be granted a full recovery and return to his duties as usual, God willing,” read the post. — Bernama