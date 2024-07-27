MIRI, July 27 — A total of 45,000 coastal residents will be protected from flooding and coastal erosion with the implementation of the Sarawak coastal erosion and flood mitigation project which has been approved with an allocation of RM316 million, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that the project will also cover 6,000 hectares of agricultural land and 300 hectares of industrial areas.

“The specific packages of the project, determined by location, will be finalised by the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) before the procurement process starts. Implementation is expected to begin in 2025 and will involve protective measures along a 40km coastline,” he explained.

He said this to reporters while visiting the federal project and handing over the completed DID project to the Sarawak government in Lutong today.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, noted that the project will be carried out at 17 locations, including Kampung Siru Melayu and Rambungan Stoh in Kuching; Pantai Kampung Semarang, Rumah Ek – Rumah Betty, Pantai Kampung Beting Maro, and Pantai Maludam (Betong); Jalan Mukah-Oya (Kampung Judan), Kampung Baru Rajang, Kampung Tekajong, and Sebako Sedi in Mukah.

The project also includes Pantai Sungai Bangat (Limbang); Pantai Lutong, Bungai Bekenu, Peliau Bungai, Kampung Kuala Sibuti, and Pantai Bakam (Miri); as well as a project in Samarahan and Kampung Seberang Sebuyau in Sebuyau.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of its projects to maximise their impact on public well-being and to boost Sarawak’s economy,” he said.

He added that the project is expected to enhance socio-economic activities, strengthen community ties, and mitigate property damage, loss of public facilities, and loss of life caused by floods.

Fadillah also noted that under the development expenditure (DE) for the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the federal government, through the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), has approved a total of 46 projects related to water resources (DID), water supply (Water Supply Division/BBA), and sewerage services (JPP) in Sarawak, with a total cost of RM6 billion.

He said that the total allocation approved for RP4 under the 12MP in 2024 for Sarawak alone amounts to RM299 million.

“The breakdown by the department is as follows: DID will oversee 21 projects with an allocation of RM78 million in direct grants; BBA will manage 13 projects with RM140.8 million in loans; and JPP will handle 12 projects with RM80 million in loans,” he said.

Fadillah, along with Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, also visited the Sungai Miri Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB).

The RTB project, valued at RM25.6 million, has been underway since October 2023 and is expected to be completed by October 2025. This project, covering 1,100 hectares, aims to protect approximately 12,000 residents in the surrounding area from flood risks.

At the event, Fadillah also witnessed the handover of five completed projects by the PETRA, through the DID, totalling RM52 million, to the Sarawak government.

The projects include three RTBs and two coastal erosion mitigation projects: RTB Kampung Bako Resettlement in Kuching; RTB Kampung Sebemban Batang Sadong Basin; RTB Bintulu, Sungai Kemena Basin; a coastal erosion mitigation project in Kampung Kuala Hilir Oya (Mukah); and the Sarawak river estuaries conservation project at Sungai Sematan estuary (Kuching).

With the completion of the three RTBs, a total of 3,500 residents will be protected from flooding. Meanwhile, the two coastal erosion projects will benefit nearly 11,000 residents and fishermen by mitigating the risks of flooding and coastal erosion. — Bernama