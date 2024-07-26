KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Bank workers continued their five-day nationwide picket today amid claims employers have refused to cooperate following months of deadlock in negotiations for a salary raise and more benefits, as part of a new Collective Agreement that is negotiated every three years.

The demonstrations were likely the longest and largest in recent years, underscoring what the National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) described as the growing resentment felt towards top bank executives over issues like wage disparity, lack of career development programmes and toxic bosses.

The last of the pickets was held at Maybank’s Bukit Bintang branch here, attended by hundreds of staff and Nube members.

The union’s secretary-general J. Solomon told Malay Mail at the sideline the picket will continue “five days a week until a resolution is reached”.

Members of the National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) picket at Maybank Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2024. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Here’s a recap of what caused bank workers to take the streets and the latest on the issue:

What caused them to demonstrate?

The call to picket followed banks’ rejection of the terms Nube is demanding under the 2024-2027 CA. Among the demands is a 21 per cent raise in their salaries alongside other benefits, including a fixed training programme to open up career progression. A CA is negotiated between Nube and Banks every three years.

Solomon said there is no reason why banks cannot meet this demand, citing various news reports of soaring profits in the last few years. The decision to picket happened after attempts to begin negotiations were ignored, ostensibly because employers did not agree to the new terms.

How did banks respond to the pickets?

Bank executives, through the Malayan Commercial Banks’ Association (MCBA), insisted that they have always acted fairly, including paying “competitive” compensation and benefits.

It also urged the workers to resume dialogue, expressing concern that the pickets could disrupt operations and incur losses. The association claimed that executives have always maintained an open channel of communication.

Solomon, however, alleged not one single negotiation has taken place nor have the banks shown any interest in wanting to negotiate. Instead, he claimed banks have begun to “react” with union-busting tactics, among it being preventing their staff from attending trade union training next week.

What now?

The picket will continue every working day until a resolution is reached, Solomon said. Next week, the picket will take place at the Kota Damansara Standard Chartered branch. When asked if the union is considering striking if no agreement can be reached soon, Solomon suggested it’s something they may consider.

In the past, pickets have largely succeeded in forcing employers to make concessions. Nube said their pickets have not disrupted bank services and have been organised with careful considerations so as not to bother customers.

But whether banks will negotiate this time remains to be seen. Solomon said any plan to strike will need to be put to a vote. Still, he’s optimistic members will agree.

“I believe we will get the vote (to strike) if we want to,” he said.