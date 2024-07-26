HULU SELANGOR, July 26 — The family of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, who was found dead in an oil palm plantation here on July 15, is satisfied with the police investigation and the prosecution process so far.

Nur Farah Kartini’s cousin, Suzursofia Smeth Jaya, 33, expressed hope that the prosecution will provide a fair defence and justice for the deceased.

“So far, everything has been positive, and we are waiting for the next court appearance. Our family will attend the next hearing on August 30. Let us all pray for the departed,” she told reporters outside the Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrates’ Court today.

Suzursofia, who travelled from Miri, Sarawak, with two other family members, attended court to follow the prosecution proceedings against Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, who is charged with murdering Nur Farah Kartini.

Also present at the proceedings were the defendant’s father, siblings, and friends.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10. Her body was subsequently discovered in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam five days later. — Bernama