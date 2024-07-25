PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — Malaysia welcomes the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity sealed by the representatives of Palestine in Beijing on July 23 within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and for the formation of an interim government of national reconciliation.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement Wednesday said the Declaration is a major milestone for Palestine in establishing its national unity and reconciliation.

“Malaysia believes this will bring many benefits to all parties, especially the people of Palestine. We encourage all stakeholders to remain committed to the objectives and spirit of this important Declaration,” said the ministry.

It also commended the initiative and concrete efforts undertaken by China in making the Declaration possible, noting that while reconciliation is an internal matter for the Palestinian factions, the support of the international community is also pivotal.

“Malaysia commends this unified effort and reaffirms its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and peace, and remains hopeful that this agreement will pave the way for lasting stability and prosperity in the region.

“Equally important is the commitment by all parties to working together to address the challenges facing Palestine, including resisting displacement and illegal settlements, and ensuring the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to the people of Palestine,” it said.

Malaysia remains resolute in its support for Palestinian statehood and urges governments which have not done so to recognise the state of Palestine.

“Malaysia stands ready to play our part within our means to contribute to ensuring effective implementation of the Declaration,” it said.

On Tuesday, representatives from 14 Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, signed the declaration, pledging to end division and strengthen unity after a three-day reconciliatory talks, hosted by China in Beijing. — Bernama