KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, highlighting a severe escalation in violence that has resulted in significant civilian casualties.

In a statement released today, the ministry reported that Israeli forces have targeted several Palestinian encampments in Tal as-Sultan, Jabalia, Nuseirat, and Gaza City over the past 24 hours, resulting in nearly 200 civilian deaths.

The ministry also emphasised the ongoing humanitarian crisis, noting that in the past 234 days, 35,984 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed, with countless others wounded.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the Israeli regime’s relentless, merciless and deliberate genocidal actions against the Palestinian people violated the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 24, 2024, which demanded an immediate end to Israel’s military offensive in Rafah.

“The continued defiance of Israel showcases its blatant disrespect for the world’s highest judicial body and the principles it upholds.

“The international community’s inaction towards these atrocities would severely exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and undermine the global order, based on justice and international law,” read the statement.

The statement noted that Malaysia urges the international community, including State Parties to the Genocide Convention, to take necessary measures to give effect to the ICJ’s ruling, abolish impunity and continue working towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

“Only through a committed effort towards a comprehensive peace agreement can we hope to end this cycle of violence and build a future where Palestinians can live with dignity, respect and security,” the statement concluded.

At least 40 civilians were killed and others were injured, mostly children and women, in the Israeli occupation’s bombardment of the tents of displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Palestine News and Info Agency (Wafa) reported.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that the people who were inside the tents were burnt alive. — Bernama