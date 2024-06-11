PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Malaysia urges for full and swift implementation of the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Resolution 2735 on Monday in order to alleviate the suffering and stop the killing of Palestinians.

The Foreign Ministry or Wisma Putra in a statement on Tuesday said Malaysia welcomed the adoption of the UNSC’s Resolution.

“The UNSC must fulfil its charter-mandated responsibility to maintain peace and security,” it said.

According to Wisma Putra, the resolution calls for the immediate, full and complete ceasefire, release of hostages, exchange of Palestinian prisoners, and full withdrawal of Israeli forces, based on the three-phase proposal by the United States (US).

It also calls for an effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale, and the commencement of a reconstruction plan for Gaza.

Malaysia reiterates its unwavering support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the admission of Palestine as a full Member of the United Nations, according to the statement.

Earlier, Anadolu Agency reported that UNSC on Monday adopted a resolution that supports a Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden.

The resolution, penned by the US, received 14 votes in favour at the 15-member Security Council, with Russia abstaining.

The adopted resolution highlights the diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, the US, and Qatar, and welcomes Biden’s three-phase proposal presented in late May, according to Anadolu Agency.

The resolution states that Israel has accepted Biden's proposal and calls on Hamas to do the same and implement it. — Bernama