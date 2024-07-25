KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd, the contractor for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, announced intermittent lane closures and traffic diversions on KM8.0 to KM8.6 of the Federal Highway heading towards Kuala Lumpur from July 29, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Monday to Sunday, between 11pm and 5am.

In a statement today, it said the lane closures are to facilitate LRT3 project-related works.

During these times, two lanes will remain available for motorists heading towards Kuala Lumpur, as indicated on the map provided by the contractor below:

The Shah Alam Municipal Council (MBSA) has approved these closures, it said.

Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd apologises for any inconvenience caused to the public.

For enquiries, the public is advised to contact the LRT3 helpline at 1 800 18 2585 from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays.